Alicia Leigh Willis made a shock return to General Hospital recently. Her deceased character, Courtney Matthews, escorted her father, Mike Corbin (Max Gail), to the afterlife. Willis delved deep into her GH cameo with Soap Hub Insider.

What was it like returning to her old stomping grounds? Willis dished:

I came back as a ghost a few years ago and it’s always so surreal to be back. This was my family for four years so it’s always emotional to see everyone. It was definitely different this time. Everyone has to wear masks, and I couldn’t hug anyone. That was hard!!

In particular, she was thrilled to see some former scene partners. She explained:

I was super excited I got to see Steve [Burton; Jason] and Maurice [Benard; Sonny]. I can’t believe how long it’s been. It’s so nice to be able to catch up after all these years.

However, by starring on The Bay, Willis remained in touch with her soap roots. She added: