Daytime Confidential Episode #979: One Down, One to Go

DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Joshua Baldwin and Carly Silver dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Kayla Ewell fills in for Jacqueline MacInnes Wood on The Bold and the Beautiful. Is B&B reviving a Liam and Steffy triangle, but this time with Finn? Why has the characterization for Thomas flipped?

John remembers his fight with Sami on Days of Our Lives.

Mike finally dies on General Hospital. Ethan pops up in Monte Carlo with Roger and Olivia. All is not lost for Nikolas and Ava.

Amanda gets her DNA test results back on The Young and the Restless. The Sharon, Adam and Chelsea storyline continues to dominate. What is up with Lola?

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Carly Silver.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.