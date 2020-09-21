Steven Bergman Photography

Former General Hospital on-screen duo Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden Barnes) and Michael Easton (Dr. Hamilton Finn) have teamed up for an award-winning project. The Easton-helmed short film About a Girl, starring Budig as a mother struggling with postpartum depression, received the Outstanding Achievement honor from Best Shorts.

The festival stated:

Budig delivers her poignant script with an exceptional and achingly authentic performance. Easton’s deft direction and creative construction are spot on in punctuating the emotionality of the film – including excellent cinematography and sound design.

The film also stars One Life to Live alums Sherri Saum (ex-Keri) and Trevor St. John (ex-Victor).