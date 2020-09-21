Thorsten Kaye Looks Back on Recast Ridge's "Bold and Beautiful" Romances

Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful star Thorsten Kaye (Ridge Forrester) is taking a look back at his character's numerous loves during Kaye's seven years on the soap. He sat down with Soap Opera Digest to delve deep into Ridge's classic pairings, old and new.

While Ridge has always adored Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), he got involved in an undeniably complex triangle with son Thomas (then-Pierson Fodé; now-Matthew Atkinson) and Thomas' pregnant ex, Caroline (Linsey Godfrey). Caroline II and Ridge had intense chemistry, but the age difference did stand out, Kaye noted.

He recalled:

First of all, it’s all the present to me, and that’s one of the tough parts about taking over a role from somebody else [Ronn Moss]. You can do research but you really don’t know what the relationships were. You really don’t and that one, to have a beautiful young woman, who is twice as young as the guy is old, was interesting. I do think it worked but yeah, it’s all about the age. I did have people say, ‘You’re too old for her,’ so even though it was fun, it made me feel like I’d turned the corner many years before that.

The question of whether or not Caroline consented to have sex with Thomas the night she got pregnant - and Ridge's decision to claim the child as his own - loomed large over the couple. Kaye mused:

I felt like Thomas took advantage of that poor girl when she didn’t want to be with him at all. He just took what he wanted and I think Ridge also knew that this would be the end of their relationship. If Thomas knew it was his baby, he would never go away. He did what he thought he was best for the kid.

Kaye also sparks on screen with Denise Richards (Shauna), Ridge's current wife.

While Brooke and Shauna face off over Ridge, Kaye shared: