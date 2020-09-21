WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres Talks "Starting a New Chapter" on Talk Show Season Premiere
Ellen DeGeneres kicked off season 18 of The Ellen DeGeneres Show with a monologue. She addressed what's been going on behind the scenes at her show.
She told her virtual audience:
As you may have heard, there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I am in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility and I take responsibility for what happens at my show. This is The Ellen DeGeneres Show. I am Ellen DeGeneres. My name is there [points]; my name is there [points], my name is on underwear. We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace, and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes, and today, we are starting a new chapter.
DeGeneres added:
The truth is, I am that person that you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad. I get mad. I get anxious. I get frustrated. I get impatient. And I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress.
She also stated:
I’ve played a straight woman in movies, so I’m a pretty good actress. But I don’t think that I’m that good that I can come out here every day for 17 years and fool you. This is me and my intention is to always be the best person that I can be.
Watch Ellen take the stage below.