Wendy Williams Talks New Season: "It’s a Great Show. I Dare Anyone to Defy Me"
Wendy Williams is back! Season 12 of The Wendy Williams Show premieres Sept. 21. In an interview with BuzzFeed, the "Queen of All Media" discussed her new guidelines for guests and what her show brings to the table that's been missing.
RELATED: Season 12 of The Wendy Williams Show Set To Air on September 21
Wendy is known for her one-on-one celeb interviews...both of which in flux due to COVID-19 protocols. How will she make it work? She revealed:
I would certainly like to have some of my tabletop guests in the studio, but regarding my celebrity guests, if they’re not already in New York, if they don’t want to take the test, then no. They’ll be on the thing [Zoom] and I’ll talk to them through the thing, and it will be a thing-thing.
RELATED: WATCH: Wendy Williams Reveals How She's Coping with COVID-19 Filming Challenges
Did she have favorite episodes? She explained:
Nope, nope, and nope. I don’t have a favorite guest. I don’t have a least favorite guest. I don’t have a favorite episode. I love them all. Our show is the best. That’s now because it’s just me as the host. It’s because my crew knows how to swing the cameras great and the producers know how to produce great. It’s a great show. I dare anyone to defy me — and they do, by the way, and I tell them, 'How dare you!' [laughs].
And she'll be bringing her trademark wit to the table, supplying fans with something they've surely been missing over the break. Williams said:
I watch with a critical eye, but during quarantine I watch with laughter. Once we go into commercial, I switch to other shows and I’m saying to myself, Nope, I don’t want to be depressed. I would like to laugh. Hurry up, commercials for Wendy. Come back. I’m always doing something humorous. That’s our show. That’s what it was when it started. It’s what it is 12 years later. We’re going into our 12th season, and I still feel like the same person that started 12 years ago. I lead with laughter. It’s my personality. It’s how I grew up. It’s who I am. Seriousness is made for after I get off the show. Everybody goes back to their regular lives, ugh, and we all do. But at 10 o’clock in the morning, I can assure you some laughter and 'ha ha ha' and a good outfit.