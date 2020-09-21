Wendy Williams Talks New Season: "It’s a Great Show. I Dare Anyone to Defy Me"

The Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams is back! Season 12 of The Wendy Williams Show premieres Sept. 21. In an interview with BuzzFeed, the "Queen of All Media" discussed her new guidelines for guests and what her show brings to the table that's been missing.

RELATED: Season 12 of The Wendy Williams Show Set To Air on September 21

Wendy is known for her one-on-one celeb interviews...both of which in flux due to COVID-19 protocols. How will she make it work? She revealed:

I would certainly like to have some of my tabletop guests in the studio, but regarding my celebrity guests, if they’re not already in New York, if they don’t want to take the test, then no. They’ll be on the thing [Zoom] and I’ll talk to them through the thing, and it will be a thing-thing.

RELATED: WATCH: Wendy Williams Reveals How She's Coping with COVID-19 Filming Challenges

Did she have favorite episodes? She explained:

Nope, nope, and nope. I don’t have a favorite guest. I don’t have a least favorite guest. I don’t have a favorite episode. I love them all. Our show is the best. That’s now because it’s just me as the host. It’s because my crew knows how to swing the cameras great and the producers know how to produce great. It’s a great show. I dare anyone to defy me — and they do, by the way, and I tell them, 'How dare you!' [laughs].

And she'll be bringing her trademark wit to the table, supplying fans with something they've surely been missing over the break. Williams said: