Amanda Seales Claims The Real is Taking an "EGREGIOUS Bite" of Her Content

Former The Real co-host Amanda Seales isn't happy with the talk show's current approach. Sharing a screencap from the "Black Lives Matter University" portion of the show on Instagram, the actress penned a passionate message. Seales claimed the segment was an "EGREGIOUS bite of my 'Smart Funny & Black' brand in an attempt to bring black awareness into the programming of The Real."

RELATED: WATCH: Amanda Seales Slams The Real for "Breaking My Spirit"

RELATED: WATCH: The Real's Amanda Seales Addresses White Execs: "You’re Not the Best at Everything"

She alleged The Real was engaging in "CONTINUED thievery of black people's work." She added that "[Knowing networks, they did this bcuz they knew I'd post and it would boost ratings]."

Read Seales' full post below.