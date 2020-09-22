Camila Banus Explains Days of Our Lives "Break" and Gabi's Return
When Camila Banus first decided to exit Days of Our Lives last year, the actress was looking for a creative and personal reset. She told Soap Opera Digest:
When I decided on leaving in 2019, it was a couple of different factors. One of the main factors was that I was involved in not only my storyline, but other storylines, as well, just weaved around, and it was a lot of work. I’m talking about I was coming n pretty much five days of the week, four days of the week, and it was a lot of hours, a lot of scripts, a lot of words. I was just like, ‘I need a mental rest. My body needs a reset.’ And I also wanted to creatively do something that was different from the formula I had been doing for so long.
Now, Camila is headed back to Salem. Why?
She shared:
I wanted to be part of other creative outlets, it didn’t matter if it was a film or a music video, just something creative and different. So I was definitely open to things and thinking that even though we were closing down, there would still be opportunities for me to self-tape. When that didn’t happen, when things relay, really closed down, in my mind, I’m thinking, ‘Well, no, I have to still act. This is a part of me, this is a part of my body, part of my soul.’
Banus added:
I am really excited to play Gabi again. I was reading something that Ron [Carlivati, head writer] said in response to what the fans can expect when Gabi gets back, and I’m reading it like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that. Okay, cool. Thanks, Ron!’ I don’t really even know what is expected for Gabi. I have no scripts. I just kind of know a very basic outline story. I just told them, 'Whatever it is, Im here for it, I’m game.'