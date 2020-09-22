Steven Bergman Photography

When Camila Banus first decided to exit Days of Our Lives last year, the actress was looking for a creative and personal reset. She told Soap Opera Digest:

When I decided on leaving in 2019, it was a couple of different factors. One of the main factors was that I was involved in not only my storyline, but other storylines, as well, just weaved around, and it was a lot of work. I’m talking about I was coming n pretty much five days of the week, four days of the week, and it was a lot of hours, a lot of scripts, a lot of words. I was just like, ‘I need a mental rest. My body needs a reset.’ And I also wanted to creatively do something that was different from the formula I had been doing for so long.

Related: Camila Banus to Exit DAYS; Could She Return?

Now, Camila is headed back to Salem. Why?

RELATED: Camila Banus Set to Resume Filming at Days of Our Lives in September

She shared:

I wanted to be part of other creative outlets, it didn’t matter if it was a film or a music video, just something creative and different. So I was definitely open to things and thinking that even though we were closing down, there would still be opportunities for me to self-tape. When that didn’t happen, when things relay, really closed down, in my mind, I’m thinking, ‘Well, no, I have to still act. This is a part of me, this is a part of my body, part of my soul.’

Banus added: