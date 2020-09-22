Alison Sweeney, Lindsay Arnold

We begin our day in Salem with Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) and Xander (Paul Telfer) in Horton Square. Xander is really not thrilled that he saw cousin Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) going in on her. She asks if she should regard him as her knight in shining armor. Jan seems intrigued by his chivalrous attitude, but Xander clearly knows that she doesn't need him to protect her.

Side Note: Intriguing chemistry between these two.

Philip and Belle (Martha Madison) are over at Grandma Hope's house where he is pledging to not let Jan hurt Marlena (Deidre Hall). Enter Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer), who is less than thrilled to see this particular film running again at the Salem multiplex.

Across town or next door - distance in Salem is very relative - Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) are talking about him returning to the Congo to help folks and not find ceramic elephants. Nicole is really trying to be supportive of her man.

At University Hospital, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) runs in to Marlena and they discuss John's (Drake Hogestyn) latest test results. Marlena tells her how all over the place John seems to be these days - pretty normal for this type of recovery. Sarah wants specifics and Mar tells her about the succulent throwing fight with Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney).

At the DiMera manse, Samantha Gene is booking a flight to take her and nameless baby Horton back to Europe. Enter Allie (Lindsay Arnold) who is all, "Oh no she betta don't!" She's back and just in time.

What are your thoughts on what happened in Salem? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video below and sound off in the comments!