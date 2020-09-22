Justice For All With Judge Cristina Perez Gets Seven-Season Pickup

Christmas has come early for Justice For All With Judge Cristina Perez. The courtroom reality series was renewed for a whopping seven seasons by Byron Allen's Entertainment studios through fall 2027, according to Deadline.

Currently in its ninth season, Perez became the first Latina judge to make the crossover from Spanish language to english language television. The show made its debut in September 2012 and is currently cleared in 90 percent of U.S. markets.

Allen's Entertainment Studios is also responsible for America’s Court With Judge Ross, Justice With Judge Mablean, Supreme Justice With Judge Karen and The Verdict With Judge Hatchett.

Allen, founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group, said in a released statement,

Now in its ninth season, Justice For All with Judge Cristina Perez is a phenomenal show, and we are committed to continue its success and longevity for another seven seasons.

Perez also chimed in and stated,