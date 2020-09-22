Past and Present 'Ellen' Employees Say Host's Apology Fell Short

During the season 18 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen DeGeneres addressed employee claims of a toxic workplace, sexual misconduct, and more and how she'd proceed going forward. However, staffers past and present regarded the apology to be "disingenuous and tone-deaf given the severity of their experiences," according to BuzzFeed News.

One ex-employee said they did not appreciate DeGeneres' joking tone. They stated:

Not only did Ellen turn my trauma, turn our traumas, into a joke, she somehow managed to make this about her.

Someone who is currently working on the chatfest was surprised at the change i DeGeneres' approach, admitting:

It’s kind of amazing that this is being discussed on her show. To actually go from an environment where nothing is said and everyone keeps their head down to now when it’s the topic of her first show back is pretty amazing. Whether or not I believe in this message that she is saying is another issue.

Another ex-staffer chimed in: