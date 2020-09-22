WATCH: The View's Meghan McCain and Sara Haines Face Off Over SCOTUS Nods

The View's co-hosts mourned the death of legendary legal mind and Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Meghan McCain said she didn't cry over RBG's passing, but did when Antonin Scalia died.

In response to a montage of Republicans like Mitch McConnell saying they wouldn't confirm a Scalia replacement before Election Day in 2016 (in contrast to them probably seeking RBG's replacement ASAP), McCain replied:

I’m not surprised at the hypocrisy. I’m jaded a bit and cynical to D.C. and how it operates, but in the shadow of what’s been left behind after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing, the irony of what type of human she was and what we’re seeing in our politicians is disheartening. But at the same time, you have people on the left that are screaming that they’re going to pack courts and create violence and you’re going to see chaos that we’ve never seen if Mitch McConnell does this! Everyone is behaving badly across the board and the deep politicizing that happened after she passed is true.

When Sara Haines suggested Trump's possible candidate, Amy Coney Barrett, should "scare" people, McCain added:

I would be careful slandering her, Sara, before she’s even been put in the court. And this is what I’m talking about with the [Brett] Kavanaugh stuff.

McCain added:

There seems to be a real bias against a woman who has seven children and is Catholic. And I just don’t want her to be Kavanaugh’d, because I don’t think it’s fair.

