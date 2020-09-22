Hunter King, Michael Mealor

A well-dressed Kyle (Michael Mealor) approaches Summer (Hunter King) in Chancellor Park. Summer spots the little blue box and asks Kyle what it is. Kyle tells her he's keeping his promise. But wait. She has a little black box. Hmmm . . . what could it be? Summer claims these boxes are just the icing on the cake because nothing could beat the cherry stem ring Kyle gave her.

Oh . . . and . . . Lola's (Sasha Calle) lurking in the bushes listening to this romantic banter, and she doesn't look too happy. In contrast, Summer's bursting with happiness, which is more than enough for Lola, who leaves the bushes and skulks off.

The duo each get on bended knee and propose . . . at the same time. Kyle tells Summer how the ring represents her spirit, passion, heart, and the many, many steps it took to get to this point. Summer tells Kyle she gave him a ring so she could give something back to him. Summer questions if they're really doing this. Kyle says it's their time and he's never been more certain of anything.

