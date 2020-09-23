Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of September 21, 2020

Tracey Bregman

All My Children

  • Natalie Hall (ex-Colby) stars as a lifestyle blogger in the Lifetime flick A Very Charming Christmas Town, airing Nov. 8 at 8 PM EST
  • Terri Ivens (ex-Simone) stars in The Last Exorcist, out Oct. 13, and the upcoming thriller 86 Melrose Avenue as Detective Garcia
  • Debbi Morgan (ex-Angie) stars in Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, Lifetime's first-ever holiday movie sequel, airing Nov. 28 at 8 PM EST
  • Alicia Minshew (ex-Kendall) starred in the 2018 faith-based flick Wholly Broken; the film was just made available to stream on Amazon Prime
  • Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia) appears in the film The Artist's Wife, available for streaming on Sept. 25
  • Finn Wittrock (ex-Damon) is set to star in the 2021 film A Mouthful of Air, which centers on a woman dealing with postpartum depression
  • Cornelius Smith, Jr. (ex-Frankie) will star in the musical American Prophet: Frederick Douglass in His Own Words, taking the stage at the Kreeger Theater in Washington, D.C., next year; watch his performance of the song "Let the Storm Come" here 
  • Eden Riegel (ex-Bianca) appears in the 2021 Marilyn Monroe flick Blonde as Esther
  • Jonathan Bennett (ex-J.R.) stars in Hallmark's Christmas House, airing Nov. 22 at 8 PM EST
  • Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) helms Hallmark's Christmas Waltz, airing Nov. 28 at 8 PM EST, and Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas, airing Dec. 5 at 9 PM

As the World Turns

Ambitions

  • Robin Givens (ex-Stephanie) stars in Lifetime movie Dear Christmas, airing Nov. 27 at 8 PM EST

The Bay

  • Karrueche Tran (Vivian) stars in IFC Films' MMA movie Embattled, heading to VOD and select theaters on Nov. 20

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Mario Lopez (ex-Christian) stars in the Lifetime movie Feliz NaviDAD, airing Nov. 21, at 8 PM EST

Dallas

  • Charlene Tilton (ex-Lucy) will star in Lifetime's A Welcome Home Christmas, airing Nov. 2 at 8 PM EST (will repeat on Veterans Day, Nov. 11)
  • Patrick Duffy (ex-Bobby) will star in People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street, hitting Lifetime on Nov. 29 at 8 PM EST
  • Julie Gonzalo (ex-Pamela Rebecca) stars as wedding planner Jessica in Hallmark's Jingle Bell Bride, airing on Oct. 24 at 8 PM EST

Days of Our Lives

  • Gilles Marini (ex-Ted) stars as hunky chef Stefano in the Lifetime holiday movie A Taste of Christmas, debuting on Nov. 20 at 8 PM EST
  • Justin Gaston (ex-Ben) stars in ION Television's 2020 holiday film The Christmas Sitters
  • Nathan Owens (ex-Cameron) stars in ION Television's 2020 holiday film The Christmas Sitters
  • Drake Hogestyn (John) will star in Christmas Tree Lane on Hallmark, as previously announced; the movie will debut on Oct. 24 at 9 PM EST
  • Alison Sweeney (Sami) stars in Hallmark's A Merry and Bright Christmas, airing Nov. 25 at 8 PM EST
  • Victor Webster (ex-Nicholas) stars in Five Star Christmas, airing on Hallmark Nov. 26 at 8 PM EST
  • Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy) and Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa)'s Hallmark Movies & Mysteries filmUSS Christmas, airs Nov. 28 at 9 PM

General Hospital

  • Michelle Argyris (ex-Kendra) stars in Lifetime's Homemade Christmas, airing Nov. 22 at 8 PM EST
  • Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) stars as time traveler Charles in Hallmark's A Timeless Christmas, airing Nov. 15 at 8 PM EST 

Grey's Anatomy

  • Sarah Drew (ex-April) stars in Hallmark's Christmas in Vienna, airing Nov. 14 at 8 PM EST

Guiding Light

One Life to Live

  • Jessica Tuck (ex-Megan) will star in the LGTQ-centric short film The Shift, which features vignettes set during the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Judith Light (ex-Karen) stars in CBS' new drama, Manhunt: Deadly Games, about the 1996 Olympics
  • Barbara Niven (ex-Liz) stars in a Hallmark film called USS Christmas, which airs Nov. 28 at 9 PM; her other flick, Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing, airs Dec. 5 at 8 PM

The Young and the Restless

  • Tracey Bregman (Lauren) stars in the Lifetime flick A Very Charming Christmas Town, airing Nov. 8 at 8 PM EST
  • Melissa Ordway (Abby) stars in ION Television's 2020 holiday film The Christmas Sitters
  • Brooks Darnell (ex-Nate) headlines Lifetime's Let's Meet Again on Christmas Eve, airing Dec. 5 at 8 PM EST

