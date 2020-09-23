Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of September 21, 2020

Steven Bergman Photography All My Children (ex-Colby) Natalie Hall stars as a lifestyle blogger in the Lifetime flick A Very Charming Christmas Town, airing Nov. 8 at 8 PM EST (ex-Simone) Terri Ivens stars in The Last Exorcist, out Oct. 13, and the upcoming thriller 86 Melrose Avenue as Detective Garcia (ex-Angie) stars in Debbi Morgan Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, Lifetime's first-ever holiday movie sequel, airing Nov. 28 at 8 PM EST (ex-Kendall) starred in the 2018 faith-based flick Alicia Minshew Wholly Broken; the film was just made available to stream on Amazon Prime (ex-Livia) appears in the film Tonya Pinkins The Artist's Wife, available for streaming on Sept. 25 (ex-Damon) is set to star in the 2021 Finn Wittrock film A Mouthful of Air, which centers on a woman dealing with postpartum depression (ex-Frankie) will star in the musical Cornelius Smith, Jr. American Prophet: Frederick Douglass in His Own Words, taking the stage at the Kreeger Theater in Washington, D.C., next year; watch his performance of the song "Let the Storm Come" here (ex-Bianca) Eden Riegel appears in the 2021 Marilyn Monroe flick Blonde as Esther (ex-J.R.) stars in Hallmark's Jonathan Bennett Christmas House, airing Nov. 22 at 8 PM EST (ex-Bianca) Lacey Chabert helms Hallmark's Christmas Waltz, airing Nov. 28 at 8 PM EST, and Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas, airing Dec. 5 at 9 PM As the World Turns Ambitions (ex-Stephanie) stars in Lifetime movie Robin Givens Dear Christmas, airing Nov. 27 at 8 PM EST The Bay (Vivian) Karrueche Tran stars in IFC Films' MMA movie Embattled, heading to VOD and select theaters on Nov. 20 The Bold and the Beautiful (ex-Christian) Mario Lopez stars in the Lifetime movie Feliz NaviDAD, airing Nov. 21, at 8 PM EST Dallas (ex-Lucy) will Charlene Tilton star in Lifetime's A Welcome Home Christmas, airing Nov. 2 at 8 PM EST (will repeat on Veterans Day, Nov. 11) (ex-Bobby) will Patrick Duffy star in People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street, hitting Lifetime on Nov. 29 at 8 PM EST (ex-Pamela Rebecca) Julie Gonzalo stars as wedding planner Jessica in Hallmark's Jingle Bell Bride, airing on Oct. 24 at 8 PM EST Days of Our Lives (ex-Ted) Gilles Marini stars as hunky chef Stefano in the Lifetime holiday movie A Taste of Christmas, debuting on Nov. 20 at 8 PM EST (ex-Ben) Justin Gaston stars in ION Television's 2020 holiday film The Christmas Sitters (ex-Cameron) Nathan Owens stars in ION Television's 2020 holiday film The Christmas Sitters (John) will star in Drake Hogestyn Christmas Tree Lane on Hallmark, as previously announced; the movie will debut on Oct. 24 at 9 PM EST (Sami) Alison Sweeney stars in Hallmark's A Merry and Bright Christmas, airing Nov. 25 at 8 PM EST (ex-Nicholas) Victor Webster stars in Five Star Christmas, airing on Hallmark Nov. 26 at 8 PM EST (ex-Jeremy) and Trevor Donovan (ex-Theresa)'s Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Jen Lilley film, USS Christmas, airs Nov. 28 at 9 PM General Hospital (ex-Kendra) stars in Lifetime's Michelle Argyris Homemade Christmas, airing Nov. 22 at 8 PM EST (ex-Nathan) Ryan Paevey stars as time traveler Charles in Hallmark's A Timeless Christmas, airing Nov. 15 at 8 PM EST Grey's Anatomy (ex-April) Sarah Drew stars in Hallmark's Christmas in Vienna, airing Nov. 14 at 8 PM EST Guiding Light One Life to Live (ex-Megan) will Jessica Tuck star in the LGTQ-centric short film The Shift, which features vignettes set during the COVID-19 pandemic (ex-Karen) Judith Light stars in CBS' new drama, Manhunt: Deadly Games, about the 1996 Olympics Barbara Niven (ex-Liz) stars in a Hallmark film called USS Christmas, which airs Nov. 28 at 9 PM; her other flick, Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing, airs Dec. 5 at 8 PM The Young and the Restless