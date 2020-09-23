Alison Sweeney, Lauren Koslow

We begin our day in Salem in the DiMera manse with Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) talking to her nameless grand baby. She is trying to collude with that child to convince Allie (Lindsay Arnold) to move with them back to Italy.

Side Note: Did Samantha Gene just refer to herself as "Grammy"?

Hold your horses Grammy, here comes Great Grammy Kate (Lauren Koslow) to talk you down from your foolishness.

Over at Casa de Ericole, Allie has shown up to say, "HEY!" to Nicole (Arianne Zucker), and to decimate Samantha Gene.

Side Note: Did Allie just call Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) a "poor mental patient?" Poor, sweet, precious, uninformed, Allie.

At the Brady Pub, Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Belle (Martha Madison) are bonding over muffins and John (Drake Hogestyn) hurling succulents at Samantha Gene. Belle is tickled, but Mar is none-to-pleased. She is more concerned about his post-aneurysm outbursts, but more importantly, why does Eric (Greg Vaughan) want to see them? Here comes Eric.

At the Kiriakis manse, Brady (Eric Martsolf) is STILL trying to convince Victor (John Aniston) to clear Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) from her crimes. Silly, silly, Brady.

Meanwhile, Lani (Sal Stowers) is bringing Kristen some sustenance at the police department - both food and pics of baby Rachel. Kristen is so thankful, but Lani is still PISSED that Eli (Lamon Archey) caused all this nonsensical foolishness - cut to Eli entering the room.

