The Young and the Restless is welcoming back a familiar face. Soap Opera Digest reports that Judith Chapman is returning to Genoa City in the role of over-the-top Gloria.

SOD says that, while Gloria last made an appearance on our screens in 2018, she'll pop up again this October. Could she be attending the birth of son Kevin (Greg Rikaart)'s second child with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson)? Tune in to Y&R to find out!