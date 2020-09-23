The View's Sunny Hostin Discusses Feeling "Other"-ed as a Black and Latina Woman
The View's Sunny Hostin is opening up about her formative years in her new memoir, I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Identity, Justice, and Living Between Worlds. She discussed navigating her biracial identity with People, noting that ""I am Afro-latina; I am many things."
Hostin reflected:
I have lived in the gray for so long, and it really is an uncomfortable place to be. My Black family considered me an other ... my Puerto Rican and Jewish family treated me as other because I didn’t look like any of them either.
As an adult, Hostin became a federal prosecutor, then became a commentator on Court TV. She remembered Nancy Grace telling her to alter her first name, Asunción. In retrospect, she wished she'd kept her given name as her professional moniker. Hostin said:
I still regret it. I think I allowed my identity to be stripped from me, for my job. I don't think Nancy was trying to strip me of my identity, or you know, Americanize me, or colonialize me, or anything like that. Nancy's my friend, and it wasn't ill-intentioned. I don't think people would question my identity as much if I stuck with my given name.
Hostin has had important discussions with her children, including 18-year-old son Gabriel, about exercising in their mostly-white neighborhood. She said:
I'm hoping that he'll run track at Harvard when he goes. He wanted to train around our neighborhood, and he wanted to run without his shirt on. It was blazing hot. I said, 'Please don't run without your shirt. Can you put your Harvard shirt on?' Because the calculation that I was making was, if he has his Harvard 2024 shirt on, someone is less likely to perceive him as an interloper in our neighborhood. He wore it, but he said he felt like he was going to have heatstroke because it was so hot. But that was the right thing for me to do. And isn't that sad?