The View's Sunny Hostin Discusses Feeling "Other"-ed as a Black and Latina Woman

The View's Sunny Hostin is opening up about her formative years in her new memoir, I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Identity, Justice, and Living Between Worlds. She discussed navigating her biracial identity with People, noting that ""I am Afro-latina; I am many things."

Hostin reflected:

I have lived in the gray for so long, and it really is an uncomfortable place to be. My Black family considered me an other ... my Puerto Rican and Jewish family treated me as other because I didn’t look like any of them either.

As an adult, Hostin became a federal prosecutor, then became a commentator on Court TV. She remembered Nancy Grace telling her to alter her first name, Asunción. In retrospect, she wished she'd kept her given name as her professional moniker. Hostin said:

I still regret it. I think I allowed my identity to be stripped from me, for my job. I don't think Nancy was trying to strip me of my identity, or you know, Americanize me, or colonialize me, or anything like that. Nancy's my friend, and it wasn't ill-intentioned. I don't think people would question my identity as much if I stuck with my given name.

Hostin has had important discussions with her children, including 18-year-old son Gabriel, about exercising in their mostly-white neighborhood. She said: