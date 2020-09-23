WATCH: Carrie Ann Inaba Opens Up About New Love on The Talk

Steven Bergman Photography

The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba has founded unexpected bliss during the COVID-19 lockdown. In fact, she's fallen in love!

On The Talk's Sept. 21 season premiere, Inaba dished to Sharon Osbourne:

I have fallen in love, and I am now in a committed relationship. It happened. Mrs. O, you asked for it, remember for the beginning of the year we did our dreams and our wishes for everybody? You called it. So, thank you. I wish you would have done it earlier, but anyway.

She added:

I met this man; he's from my neighborhood, and we met, sort of, walking our dogs, and there's more to the story. His name is Fabien... he's older than I am, and he's a wonderful human being. And now, I understand how a relationship can work. He's been so supportive and such a mature adult, because maybe sometimes I'm not. So that's working really well.

Watch Carrie open up below.