We begin our day in Salem with Justin (Wally Kurth) coming down the stairs at the Kiriakis manse. He is on the phone with Sonny, who's calling from Arizona. There was some kind of groundbreaking that Adrienne would be proud of, and Justin's other unseen, unrecognized offspring were there, too - cue Bonnie (Judi Evans) at the door.

Over at the Elani apartment, Eli (Lamon Archey) is begging Lani (Sal Stowers) for forgiveness for doing his job.

Speaking of Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), she and Brady (Eric Martsolf) are still in the holding room discussing her unfortunate, impending incarceration. Brady has confessed and Belle (Martha Madison) is talking to D.A. Giddens (Hey, Jamey!) trying to work things out. Kristen is PISSED. Brady is being all alpha male and trying to protect his woman, cuz he's a man and stuff, and Rachel needs her felonious mama.

Over at Chez Ericole, Eric (Greg Vaughan) is saying his goodbyes to Allie (Lindsay Arnold) by throwing lips. Nicole is sad, but wants lips, not tears. She is being all nostalgic for 24 hours ago when they were grieving the loss of Allie's unnamed baby. Nicole wonders what he would think if she were carrying his child whilst tripping the light fantastic in Congo.

At the DiMera manse, Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) are still doing battle about the nameless child. Sami is being all Sami and wants to take the kid on a jet plane no matter what anyone else says - enter Allie. Samantha Gene lies like a rug and tells Allie she was taking the baby back to great grandma Marlena's. Great grandma Kate spills the truth and says she was really going to take off . . . literally.

