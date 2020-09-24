The Talk's Sharon Osbourne Shares Reaction to Marie Osmond Exit

Sharon Osbourne is taking Marie Osmond's exit from The Talk in stride. After all, this is just one of many changes the show has undergone.

Mrs. O told Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier:

We've had changes. People coming in and going. So we just go with the flow. I have to say that with four [hosts], we've got more time to talk.

Who would she like to join the show? She quipped:

If it was up to me, I'd have [son and daughter] Kelly and Jack and, you know, laugh.

Osbourne is currently quarantining in a hotel after two of her granddaughters got COVID. She thankfully tested negative.

She can't wait to get back on set, saying: