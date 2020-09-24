WATCH: Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Weighs In on The View's Upcoming Miniseries

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Steven Bergman Photography

The View's former co-host Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg appeared virtually on The Talk, where she discussed her tenure on the long-running ABC gab fest's upcoming miniseries. The New York Times bestseller Ladies Who Punch; The Explosive Inside Story of The View by Variety's New York Bureau chief, Ramin Setoodeh, is heading to the small screen, where it chronicles the real-life behind-the-scenes drama on ABC's hit show involving the co-hosts.

When asked who should play McCarthy Wahlberg, who spent just one season (2013-2014) on The View, she stated,

First of all, I hope they get that right because there are a lot of good stories from there. They can call me anytime. But, I would say Reese Witherspoon.

When The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba asked about who would play veteran journalist and The View's co-creator Barbara Walters, McCarthy Wahlberg cracked,

Well, if they aren't going to go the comedic route, I would say, Faye Dunaway would be a perfect choice.

