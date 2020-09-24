Mishael Morgan

Devon (Bryton James) pulls out the stops for Elena (Brytni Sarpy), who wonders if it's for her. When Devon questions why, she thinks it was for Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Devon tells her that Amanda left long ago and offers Elena a massage. Her tension is palpable and it makes Devon uneasy, but it would make him feel good to make her feel good.

Devon admits that talking to Amanda and answering her questions is cathartic for him. He explains to Elena he's Amanda's only connection to Hilary and it won't last forever. Elena says she trusts Devon. They kiss and embrace, but her face says all we need to know how she really feels.

Meanwhile, Amanda is over the moon! She pops into the clinic and chats up Nate (Sean Dominic) about her Doublemint twin experience. She tells Nate that she and Devon watched some GC Buzz, which made her laugh (hopefully in a good way). Amanda talks to Nate about what it was like to be Hilary's doppelgänger and how people reacted to it. Trust, she's never been a fan . . . until now. She's thrilled to be a part of Hilary's life and wonders what it would have been like to be with her on their intertwined journey.

Nate is interrupted by his cell phone. Amanda asks if he really needs to take it, but he says it's the hospital and will BRB. When Nate returns, he finds Amanda crying . . . a completely emotional 180, but it's really happy tears!

