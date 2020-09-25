The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Elena Is Still SHOOK by Amanda's Connection to Devon

Elena: Poor thing! The nurse (Brytni Sarpy) can't deal with her man, Devon (Bryton James), having a connection to Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Elena has a wild dream about Devon and Amanda knocking boots. Later, Elena has a shoulder to lean on, courtesy of Nate (Sean Dominic). Watch for the two to have a close moment at the clinic.

Lily: The communications exec (Christel Khalil) finds out Amanda is Hilary's twin.

Adam/Victor/Billy: The walls are starting to close in for the black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman). Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) discover, over at Chancellor Communications, Billy (Jason Thompson) is about to release Alyssa's (María DiDomenico) article. Adam springs into action by informing his dad, Victor (Eric Braeden), about what's going down.

Later, Victor heads over to CC and warns Billy, if he puts that article out, he will pay. Billy isn't bothered by his former father-in-law's threats. Lily tries to convince Billy to let the story drop because it will be a horrible PR nightmare for the company. Billy refuses her pleas and runs the story. Will this move destroy Adam?

Kevin/Chloe: The Fishers (Greg Rikaart and Elizabeth Hendrickson) are back and on baby watch.

Sharon: Keep the coffeehouse maven-turned-therapist (Sharon Case) in your prayers are she undergoes another round of surgery. Watch for Sharon to try and protect her baby girl Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind).

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) helps Amanda.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) is concerned about his son Kyle's (Michael Mealor) recent engagement to Summer (Hunter King).

Victor: The Black Knight's family is in turmoil, all due to Adam. Victor's marriage to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is starting to crack because of Adam. Meanwhile, Victor grills Victoria (Amelia Heinle) on family loyalty, as Nick (Joshua Morrow) plots against his baby brother. Will Victor be able to keep his family from going off the rails?