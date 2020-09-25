All My Children alum Kim Delaney (ex-Jenny) is heading to General Hospital, and new co-star Tristan Rogers (Robert) has unveiled which role she'll be playing. In a Cameo video message, Rogers said Delaney will be a recast Jackie Templeton, an intrepid reporter originally played by Demi Moore. Soap Opera News was the first to report Rogers' reveal.

RELATED: All My Children Alum Kim Delaney Heads to General Hospital

Rogers revealed:

There was a huge storyline planned around Robert going out to find Emma [Samms], Holly. Well, we went into lockdown, she came down very, very hard with Covid, and she’e been battling it ever since, so that storyline is on the back-burner. But what you are going to see is some of Robert's old flames return, maybe not played by the originals. But like for instance--she goes to air next week--but Jackie Templeton comes back on the show, played by just a wonderful actress called Kim Delaney.