WATCH: Tamron Hall Reflects on Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Verdict

Tamron Hall got candid with her audience on the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case. On Thursday's show, Hall got emotional and frank about the grand jury electing not to criminally charge officers with killing Taylor. The grand jury indicted a former Louisville, Ky. police officer on charges of wanton endangerment during the execution of the controversial "no-knock" warrant at Taylor's home in March. Two other officers who fired the shots in the home, killing Taylor, were not charged.

Fighting back tears, Hall stated,

Yesterday afternoon the Attorney General of Kentucky announced no one would be charged directly with the killing of Breonna Taylor. There have been protests around the country overnight, and there’s word of even more protests including in Louisville, Kentucky. Like so many of you watching right now, I had a sleepless night to be honest with you. Heartbroken that an innocent woman could be killed unarmed in her own bed and so many of us are left asking ‘how is this possible?

Hall replayed a clip of her June interview with Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, where the grieving mother was asked what was taken from her regarding her daughter's death where she replied,

A piece of me. It’s just heartbreaking. You know, she didn’t deserve it. And she would’ve helped anybody, and she will continue to help people.

