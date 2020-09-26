The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge's Decisions Fill Brooke With Copious Amounts of Ugh

Thorsten Kaye

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) digs in her heels about her addiction to pain pills.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) has no idea what to do when her plans for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) turn upside down.

Eric (John McCook) gives Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) advice about women.

Liam (Scott Clifton) clues Finn (Tanner Novlan) in on Steffy's addiction.

A familiar face returns to L.A.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) gets an elevated position.

Ridge decides to marry Shauna (Denise Richards) . . . again . . . for realz.

Finn tries to get through to Steffy.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam fret over their growing brood.

Brooke is none too happy that Ridge is marrying Shauna.

Somebody knows some things that will impact EVERYBODY!