Days of Our Lives Promo: Allie Turns to Nicole For Help With Her Fuzzy Memory

Lindsay Arnold, Arianne Zucker

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) tries to help Allie (Lindsay Arnold) put a puzzle together on Days of Our Lives. Allie doesn't remember any details from the night she blacked out. Nicole makes Allie a promise that she won't go through the process alone.

Melinda (Tina Huang) doesn't mince words when she lays it down for Eli (Lamon Archey). She's around the bend about Lani (Sal Stowers) helping Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) escape. Meanwhile, Lani uses her daddy connection when she tries to get Abe (James Reynolds) on her side.

Shawn (Brandon Beemer) takes Jan's (Heather Lindell) word that Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) assaulted her and takes some pleasure in handcuffing his rival.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) promises she'll be through with Xander (Paul Telfer) if she finds out he's backsliding into his old habits.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) comes face to face with Vincent (Michael Teh) at the Salem PD . . . and threatens to send him to an early grave.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: