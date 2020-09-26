Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Jan Spears and Xander Team Up to Target Philip for Destruction

Heather Lindell

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Tripp (Lucas Adams) is the father of Allie's (Lindsay Arnold) baby!

Jan (Heather Lindell) files assault charges against Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson).

Claire (Isabel Durant) doesn't know what to think about Allie's recollection of her interaction with Tripp.

Eli (Lamon Archey) lets Lani (Sal Stowers) know that aiding and abetting Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) will likely have consequences.

John (Drake Hogestyn) continues to be all over the place with his moods.

Philip tries REALLY hard to pull Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) to his side.

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Jan Spears team up to oust Philip.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) has ZERO problems hauling Philip into the station.

Kristen and Marlena (Deidre Hall) have a sit down . . . what could possibly go wrong?

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) work together to find Vincent (Michael Teh).

Allie has a very hazy memory of her drunken encounter with Tripp.

DA Trask (Tina Huang) gets all up in Eli's business.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) wonders what in the world is going on with Justin (Wally Kurth) and Bonnie (Judi Evans).

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is none-to-happy with Xander's sketchy behavior.

Vincent should be concerned when Ben gets all up in his face.

Steve asks Tripp about his connection to Allie.

Eli and Kristen have a sit down.

Xander tries to calm Sarah's nerves by asking Jan to drop the charges against Philip.

Allie is a wee bit shocked about Tripp's connections to Salem.

Belle (Martha Madison) defends Philip . . . much to Shawn Douglas' chagrin.

Philip has a sit down with Victor (John Aniston) about Xander.

Abigail (Marci Miller) and Jake (Brandon Barash) come to blows.

Kristen is ready to turn tail and run!

Allie is determined to make Tripp pay.

Belle goes IN on Jan about her bonding time with Claire.

DA Trask and Mayor Carver (James Reynolds) have a peace-making sit down.

Steve and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) have a moment.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Chad (Billy Flynn) do a little bonding.