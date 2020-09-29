The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Steffy Caves Under Pressure and Admits She Needs Her Pills

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is hanging with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and she's not happy about it. She tosses aside the breakfast he made and tells him she can't be held captive forever. Ridge tells her he will do what's necessary to protect her and Kelly. Steffy accuses Ridge of keeping Kelly from her just like Hope and Liam.

Liam (Scott Clifton) shows up, but he didn't bring Kelly, he brought Dr. Finn (Tanner Novlan). Finn expresses his concern after he found out what happened from Liam. Finn asks if she got her pills on the street because she didn't get them from him. Steffy snaps that she doesn't have to tell him. She yells for all of them to get out.

Liam asks Steffy to look at him. He tells her he's not lying when he says he loves her. He also tells her she has a big problem that she can't solve alone. Liam acknowledges that she needs help to get Kelly back. He understands that Steffy did what she what she needed to manage her pain, but it got away from her. Liam encourages Steffy to get help so she can have Kelly back where she belongs.

Steffy tells them there is no help and that she needs the pills.

