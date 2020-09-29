Tina Huang

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) are playing gin rummy in John's hospital room. John apologizes again for blasting his ass when he first showed up. Steve accepts and tells him to work on getting better. Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) bursts in all chipper and carrying an apple pie. Steve's excited and wants to dive in, but Kayla puts him off. When she offers it to John first, he declares he hates apple pie.

Abe (James Reynolds) is watching Rachel and waiting for Lani (Sal Stowers) to rescue him. Lani arrives and tells him the charges against Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) are not being dropped. Lani explains that Melinda (Tina Huang) wants Kristen's head on a platter. She questions Abe's wisdom in hiring her.

At the police station, Brady (Eric Martsolf) catches up with Melinda. She doesn't want to hear another pathetic attempt from him to confess to a crime that his baby mama committed. Brady counters that he wants justice served as well, but Melinda scoffs at him. Brady pulls out his Kiriakis privilege card. He wants to know what needs to be done for her to give up her vendetta against Kristen and drop the case.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is talking to Henry about how she blew it with Allie (Lindsay Arnold). Nicole wonders why Allie is so determined to keep a lid on important details. Despite Allie's wishes, Nicole can't help but wonder who Henry's father is and if he even knows about the baby. Henry can provide no help to Nicole.

Cut to the park where Allie and Tripp (Lucas Adams) bump into each other. Allie recognizes him and says, "Oh my God, it's you!" Tripp thinks their reunion is crazy and admits he never thought he'd see her again. Allie agrees with his assessment.

