The View's Former Co-Host Sherri Shepherd to Recur on ABC's Call Your Mother

Sherri Shepherd

The View's former co-host Sherri Shepherd has added yet another job to her expanding resume. Shepherd will appear on the upcoming ABC comedy series, Call Your Mother. The series stars Kyra Sedgwick as Jean Raines, a mom who suddenly has an empty nest, as her kids live thousands of miles away from their Iowa town in Los Angeles.

Jean ponders how she became all alone as her children live their best lives. She then decides she needs to be with them and plants herself back into their orbit, where the kids discover they need her more than they would admit.

According to Deadline, Shepherd recurs in the role of Jean's "salty and salt-of-the-earth" best friend back home who, despite their distance, still keeps their friendship and connection going, and reminds Jean of where she came from.

Shepherd is also currently on Netflix's Mr. Iglesias and is co-host of Fox's Dish Nation.

Look for Call Your Mother to air later in the season on ABC.