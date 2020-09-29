Steve Harvey Explains How He Knew 'Steve' Would Be Cancelled

Steven Bergman Photography

Steve Harvey's self-titled talk show might no longer be on NBC, but he now hosts Facebook's Steve on Watch. The host looked back on the cancellation in a discussion with the Associated Press.

He said:

I saw it coming. They had leaked it a year before that they were going to let the show go and replace it. I just went to work. I just kept on doing what I was doing. Sometimes when you get rid of something good, you might end up getting rid of yourself.

Harvey added:

You got to be careful. I’m one of God’s favorites. You’ve got to be careful how you handle me.

Asked about Ellen DeGeneres' controversy, Harvey responded: