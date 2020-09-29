Steve Harvey Explains How He Knew 'Steve' Would Be Cancelled
Steve Harvey's self-titled talk show might no longer be on NBC, but he now hosts Facebook's Steve on Watch. The host looked back on the cancellation in a discussion with the Associated Press.
He said:
I saw it coming. They had leaked it a year before that they were going to let the show go and replace it. I just went to work. I just kept on doing what I was doing. Sometimes when you get rid of something good, you might end up getting rid of yourself.
Harvey added:
You got to be careful. I’m one of God’s favorites. You’ve got to be careful how you handle me.
Asked about Ellen DeGeneres' controversy, Harvey responded:
She don’t need to let people drag her reputation down like this. The Ellen DeGeneres that I know.... Let me put it to you this way. I don’t care who don’t like it. I’m a 63-year-old Black man. I know racism. I don’t care where it is, you can’t fool me with it. You can’t fake me with it. You can’t slide it behind me. I’ve been around Ellen way too many times... Ellen DeGeneres is one of the coolest people I’ve ever met in this business.