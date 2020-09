Meghan McCain Steven Bergman Photography

It's a girl for The View's Meghan McCain. McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, are the proud parents of a baby girl, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech. The newest member of the McCain/Domenech family arrived on Monday night. The news of her entrance into the world broke via The View's official instagram where they posted,

It is the first child for both McCain and Domenech, a conservative commentator and writer. The two have been married since 2017.