The Young and the Restless' Brytni Sarpy Reveals Advice She'd Give Elena

Steven Bergman Photography

In an Instagram Live chat, Brytni Sarpy (Elena, The Young and the Restless) chatted it up with on-screen rival Mishael Morgan (Hilary/ex-Amanda). The pair’s characters are currently engaged in a love quad with Devon (Bryton James) and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic).

Morgan sported a T-shirt with the slogan “I don’t want your man,” leading Sarpy to quip:

Oh, my gosh, can you please tell Elena? Chill out.

Morgan echoed:

For real, she really needs to chill out, because she is screwing up her situation.

Sarpy added:

Man, she really has. She’s going off the deep end, you guys.

Sarpy chimed in that she'd love to have more scenes opposite Devon's sister Lily (Christel Khalil) and that everyone misses Loren Lott as Devon's other sister, Ana. Asked whether Devon will fall for Amanda, Sarpy replied that Elena is afraid of that possibility.

Watch the full chat below.