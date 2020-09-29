Michelle Stafford

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) offers support to Amanda (Mishael Morgan) over the news that she's Hilary's twin. Phyllis explains that it's not a surprise to her (or others) who saw Amanda's face. She thinks most people suspected it anyway. Amanda admits she feels relieved, but with the truth comes hundreds of questions. Phyllis asks her what kinds of questions she has.

Amanda tells her she knows her mother's name was Rose. She feels overwhelmed with all of the other questions, but feels asking about who Hilary was may be a good start. She tells Phyllis that's why she's there. Amanda wants Phyllis' help.

Phyllis tells Amanda she and Hilary were very close, even closer than her own sister. She adds that she and Hilary were kindred spirits who bonded right away . . . as outsiders and troublemakers. Phyllis says they made enemies easier than they made friends.

Amanda asks if she has stories and Phyllis replies she has a million. She starts to tell one and stops. She asks Amanda if she's okay. Amanda says it's all overwhelming and Phyllis suggests they table the chat. Phyllis wants to know how Amanda is doing.

Watch the video below and sound off in the comments!