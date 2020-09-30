Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of September 28, 2020

Trevor St. John

All My Children

As the World Turns

  • Lauryn Hill (ex-Kira) has had her debut solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, named the best rap album of all time by Rolling Stone 

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Courtney Grosbeck (ex-Coco) stars in the LMN movie Is There a Killer on My Street?, debuting Oct. 16 at 8 PM EST

Days of Our Lives

  • Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy) stars in the LMN movie Is There a Killer on My Street?, debuting Oct. 16 at 8 PM EST
  • A Martinez (Eduardo) will star in UPtv's Christmas on the Range, airing Dec. 6 at 7 PM EST
  • Camila Banus (Gabi) and Wally Kurth (Justin) star in the upcoming Lifetime film A Bride's Nightmare. Watch the trailer below

General Hospital

Guiding Light

One Life to Live

Passions

  • Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa) stars in the LMN film Young, Stalked and Pregnant, airing Nov. 14 at 8 PM EST

The Young and the Restless

