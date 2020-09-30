Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of September 28, 2020
- Finn Wittrock (ex-Damon) confirmed to Variety he is beginning to film the next season of American Horror Story
- Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) will reprise his Black Panther role of Erik Killmonger in the 2021 animated series What If...?
- Jesse McCartney (ex-J.R.) will star in the upcoming film Love, Weddings & Other Disasters, slated for UK release via Saban Films
- Lauryn Hill (ex-Kira) has had her debut solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, named the best rap album of all time by Rolling Stone
- Courtney Grosbeck (ex-Coco) stars in the LMN movie Is There a Killer on My Street?, debuting Oct. 16 at 8 PM EST
- Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy) stars in the LMN movie Is There a Killer on My Street?, debuting Oct. 16 at 8 PM EST
- A Martinez (Eduardo) will star in UPtv's Christmas on the Range, airing Dec. 6 at 7 PM EST
- Camila Banus (Gabi) and Wally Kurth (Justin) star in the upcoming Lifetime film A Bride's Nightmare. Watch the trailer below
- Alyshia Ochse (ex-Irina) stars in the new road-trip comedy She's in Portland
- Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel) is working on a new EP, Play; he discussed his music with Rolling Stone
- Kent Masters King (ex-Lainey) voices Sara Jones in OWN's animated series Sincerely, Camille
- Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan) stars in the drama Jill, slated for release in 2021
- Judith Light (ex-Karen) will star in Tick, Tick...Boom, a film adaptation of Rent writer Jonathan Larson's autobiographical musical
- Tommy Lee Jones (ex-Mark) stars in a remake of the 1982 flick The Comeback Trail, hitting theaters/VOD on Nov. 13
- Laurence Fishburne (ex-Josh) voices the audiobook of Malcolm X's The Autobiography of Malcolm X: As Told to Alex Haley; buy it here
- Trevor St. John (ex-Victor) stars in the LMN movie Is There a Killer on My Street?, debuting Oct. 16 at 8 PM EST
- Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa) stars in the LMN film Young, Stalked and Pregnant, airing Nov. 14 at 8 PM EST
- Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) has signed on to the psychological drama movie Bobcat Moretti and appears in the thriller True to the Game 2: Gena's Story, out in November
- Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla) is filming the new season of her soap, The Rich and the Ruthless
- Eileen Davidson (Ashley) stars in Middleton Christmas, releasing in 2021
- Max Ehrich (ex-Fen) is currently filming the inspirational movie Southern Gospel
- David Hasselhoff (ex-Snapper) is fronting a tourism campaign for England's Lake District
- Darius McCrary (ex-Malcolm) appears in the thriller True to the Game 2: Gena's Story, out in November, and stars in the holiday film Christmas in Carolina; watch the Christmas in Carolina trailer here
- Nia Peeples (ex-Karen) will lend her vocal talents to Dante's Paradise, an animated adaptation of Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy; she previously did the same for an earlier chapter, called Dante's Hell
- Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) will direct the action-comedy film Spa Day