Rena Sofer

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are at Forrester Creations talking about his marriage to Shauna (Denise Richards). Brooke questions if his memories of that night are coming back to him and if Shauna's claims of said night are in fact, not true.

Ridge isn't sure where Brooke came up with that cray-cray idea, but he reiterates his memories are erased and he's married to someone else. Ridge claims it doesn't affect his feelings for Brooke and their tangled history. Then, Ridge informs Brooke that he needs to honor his commitment to Shauna, and thus will marry her in front of family and friends at . . . you guessed it . . . Eric's (John McCook) Chapel of Love. Brooke is stunned by this turn of events.

Shauna is taking orders from Quinn (Rena Sofer) by phone. Quinn tells her bud she needs to put Brooke in her place and secure this marriage with a second ceremony. Whilst Quinn assures Shauna their secret will be just that, Brooke and Ridge stare silently at each other . . . with a mixture of heartbreak, disappointment, and regret. Quinn tells Shauna their secret texts with Carter will ride with them to their graves.

