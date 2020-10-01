Kristian Alfonso

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) returns to her room at the Salem Inn. The DiMera princess tells Belle (Martha Madison) it feels soooo good to be back there. She thanks her and gives Belle an awkward hug. Belle informs Kristen she didn't get bail for her, but for Brady (Eric Martsolf). Kristen understands, but is grateful to have time with her daughter. Just then Brady arrives with Rachel. Hugs all around!

Jan (Heather Lindell) and Claire (Isabel Durant) are chatting it up over tea in Horton Square. Jan reiterates that no matter how much you change, people will judge you on your past. Jan understands that Claire knows that these changes are possible, but her parents don't . . . at least with her. Jan swears she wasn't at the police station to stalk Shawn (Brandon Beemer), but because she was a crime victim, not a perpetrator.

Shawn hauls Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) into the police station for assaulting Jan. Shawn doesn't want to hear Philip's whining and tells him he may also charge him with resisting arrest. Philip claims Shawn's actions are personal and promises to not let him get away with it.

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) leaves a message for Shawn that she feels she's close to catching up with Vincent (Michael Teh), and hopefully the elusive Ciara (Victoria Konefal). She pauses and looks at her door, which is ajar. She pulls her gun and kicks it open to find someone wearing a black hoodie facing away from her. She tells them not to move. She realizes the person is Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

