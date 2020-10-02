Executive Producer Diana Miller Departs CBS This Morning

CBS This Morning

CBS This Morning executive producer Diana Miller has departed the program, according to Page Six. Miller first took a leave of absence to deal with "personal matters" over the summer, after which she declined to return.

CBS News president Susan Zirinsky said in a statement:

Diana Miller is stepping down as Executive Producer from ‘CBS This Morning’ for personal reasons.

The show will continue to be led by Claudia Milne and Jon Tower who have been doing a fantastic job while we look for a successor.

We greatly appreciate all of the contributions Diana has made to ‘CBS This Morning.’ All of us here wish her the very best and support her in this difficult decision.

Miller has held the job of EP since 2019, when she took over from Ryan Kadro. Insiders tell Page Six that CBS is composing a list of possible replacement EPs.