Kelly Clarkson Sued by Management Company

Steven Bergman Photography

Kelly Clarkson might be headed to the courtroom. Deadline reports that Starstruck Management (founded by her soon-to-be ex-father-in-law, Narvel Blackstock) has sued the singer and host. She has allegedly failed to pay millions from her contracts on The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Starstruck says that, under a verbal agreement in place since 2007, Clarkson owes the company $1.4 million right now, plus over $5.4 million "in estimated commissions." In the filing, Starstruck states:

Despite Starstruck’s hard work and dedication, Clarkson has decided that she is going to stop paying Starstruck what is contractually owed. Through this lawsuit, Starstruck seeks to not only recover its commissions on millions of dollars that Clarkson has already earned, but also the millions of dollars that Clarkson will continue to earn, and which are owed to Starstruck for its prior hard work and dedication to Clarkson’s career.

It adds:

As a direct and proximate result of the Clarkson Defendants’ breach of the Management Agreement, Starstruck has suffered damages in an amount in excess of the minimum jurisdictional limits of this Court, according to proof at trial.

Clarkson's estranged husband - Narvel's son, Brandon - is listed as one of Starstruck's managers on its website.