Renée Elise Goldsberry Joins Tina Fey's Peacock Comedy 'Girls5eva'

Renée Elise Goldsberry Steven Bergman Photography

Former One Life to Live actress Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline) has signed on to the Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Meredith Scardino comedy series Girls5eva.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Hamilton star is joining the Peacock project, alongside singer Sara Bareilles. It centers around a 1990s one-hit-wonder girl group whose song is sampled by a young rapper.

The group reunites to give their pop star dreams another shot. However, the women are now mothers and wives, with jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain. But can't they also be Girls5eva? Goldsberry will play Wickie, the "glamorous big-voiced star of the group," from when they were hot. Her solo career has hit a snag, but Wickie's still focused on reclaiming her place in pop royalty with this new opportunity.

Goldsberry said in a released statement,