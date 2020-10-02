Finally, The Bold and the Beautiful's Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) is returning to Forrester Creations! Newcomer de Metz will debut on Oct. 7, and he shared with Soaps in Depth how he schooled himself on all things Zende.

Some actors in recast roles don't watch previous iterations of their characters, but de Metz went the opposite route. He said:

I did all the Wikipedia research on the character and I talked to [producer] Ed Scott about his backstory and we went pretty deep. Then I watched a bunch of Rome [Flynn]’s work when he was playing the character to get a sense of the tone and where he’s been and where he might be going. And then I was like, okay, now it’s time for me to put myself in this.

What's happened to Zende in his time in Paris with wife Nicole (Reign Edwards)? Well, his happily-ever-after might have taken a left turn. de Metz teased:

There were some hiccups as you might assume with his marriage to Nicole. And that motivates him to come back to L.A. and reintegrate into Forrester’s U.S. operations.

Are you looking forward to the Forrester heir's return? Sound off in the comments!