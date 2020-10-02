The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nick Looks Sideways at Victoria's Latest Scheme

Joshua Morrow

Nick/Victoria: The fallout over Billy's (Jason Thompson) article outlining Adam's (Mark Grossman) misdeeds hits closer to the Newman family than anticipated. Faith's (Alyvia Alyn Lind) kidnapping and being switched for Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to raise comes out, and her classmates harass the poor kid.

Faith tries to deal with it as much as she can. Big sis Mariah (Camryn Grimes) finds out what's going on and informs Nick (Joshua Morrow). Nick tries to explain the situation to Faith, but the girl can't figure out why in the world her mom (Sharon Case) forgave Adam and is still friends with him.

Later, Nick is dumbfounded when he finds out his own big sister, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), was the mastermind behind things. Look for Nick to view Victoria differently and for their relationship to be tested.

Victor: The Black Knight goes to the mat for his black sheep son, Adam.

Victoria: The Newman heiress pulls off a huge move.

Chance/Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) wants the Chancellor heir (Donny Boaz) to end his association with her no-good brother Adam. Will Chance do it? Meanwhile, Abby stuns her mother Ashley with some news.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) has a shocking connection with his old friend Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman). What is it that links the Fenmore and the Abbott heirs?

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) unburdens herself with a secret she's been keeping.

Lily: The communications exec (Christel Khalil) gets an enticing offer. Will she take it? Later, Lily and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) discuss Hilary.

Elena: Doc (Brytni Sarpy) has tough decision to make.