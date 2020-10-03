Lucas Adams

Tripp's return to Salem isn't going as he planned on Days of Our Lives. Allie (Lindsay Arnold) accuses him of rape and he finds himself answering to the Salem PD. The accusation puts a rift between newlyweds Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve (Stephen Nichols).

DA Trask (Tina Huang) is on the warpath and wants Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) behind bars. Melinda enlists Eli's (Lamon Archey) help in getting a taped confession, leading to an ugly confrontation between him and Kristen.

Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) figures out that Xander (Paul Telfer) put Jan (Heather Lindell) up to getting him arrested. When Philip pushes Xander's buttons, Xander pushes back.

Claire (Isabel Durant) prances across Horton Square and gets tripped by Charlie (Mike C. Manning), who wants nothing more than to ask her out.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: