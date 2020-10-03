Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Eli Screws Kristen to Save Lani

Lamon Archey

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Bonnie (Judi Evans) really lets Justin (Wally Kurth) know how she's feeling.

Claire's (Isabel Durant) intrigued by Charlie (Mike C. Manning).

Vincent (Michael Teh) gives Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) the skinny on Ciara's (Victoria Konefal) fate.

Abigail (Marci Miller) has a little chat with Chad (Billy Flynn) about Jake (Brandon Barash).

Eli (Lamon Archey) does Melinda's (Tina Huang) bidding.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Jake make a connection.

Victor (John Aniston) gives Xander (Paul Telfer) the boot.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves/Cady McClain) have an emotional sit down.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) opens up to Eli not knowing he is recording her every word.

Steve hires Justin to represent Tripp (Lucas Adams) . . . poor Tripp!

Eli has a sit down with Abe (James Reynolds).

Tripp seems genuinely perplexed and unnerved by Allie's accusations.

Who is Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) calling?

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) tells Claire that Tripp is a rapist.

Ben wants to make sure Vincent goes down.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) just don't know how to feel when they hear Allie accuse Tripp of rape.