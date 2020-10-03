The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Thomas and Zende Whip 'Em Out and Measure

Matthew Atkinson

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) busts up into the Forrester mansion to convince Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) not to marry Shauna (Denise Richards).

Finn (Tanner Novlan) supports Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in her effort to ditch the dolls.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Brooke spar.

Zende (Delon de Metz) returns and immediately goes toe to toe with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Katie (Heather Tom) tells Ridge that Shauna and Quinn are in cahoots.

Finn feels guilty that he let his feelings blind him to Steffy's addiction, but it doesn't stop him from continuing down the road to romance.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) wants to lock Zoe (Kiara Barnes) in.

Shauna comes clean to Ridge.

Zoe gets back to modeling.

Everything is coming up roses as Brooke and Ridge reunite.

Quinn LOUDLY loses it when she finds out that her plans have unraveled . . . and Eric (John McCook) overhears.

Eric is DONE with Quinn . . . DONE!