The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Zende Changes Zoe's Game Plan

Delon de Metz

Zende's (Delon de Metz) return causes a stir on The Bold and the Beautiful. When he arrives at Forrester, he crosses paths with Zoe (Kiara Barnes). She tries for a forward pass, but appears to fumble on the first play.

Watch the new B&B promo below: