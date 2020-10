The Young and the Restless Promo: Elena Faces the Long Walk Home to Devon

Brytni Sarpy

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) reacts to her faux pas on The Young and the Restless. She recoils from Nate (Sean Dominic) after their one off and swears him to secrecy. He abides her request, but nothing stays quiet for long in Genoa City.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: