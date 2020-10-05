Warner Bros. Alum Susan Rovner Joins NBCUniversal Television and Streaming

Former Warner Bros. Television president Susan Rovner has joined NBCUniversal as Chairman, Entertainment Content for NBCUniversal’s Television and Streaming division, according to Deadline. The news comes after major internal reshuffling over the summer, which involved refocusing on streaming, noted CNBC.

Rovner worked at WB for 22 years, helping develop the likes of Gossip Girl and The Mentalist. The veteran exec will head up NBCU's creative strategy and programming across its varied channels and platforms. She will also oversee the first-run syndication unit, which produces seven programs, including The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Rovner will work alongside the newly-promoted Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, and will report to Television and Streaming Chairman Mark Lazarus. Rovner will share her structural vision for her division in the coming months.

Rovner said:

I have such enormous respect for [NBCUniversal CEO] Jeff Shell and Mark Lazarus, and their vision for the future of content at NBCU made this an extraordinary opportunity. I have long admired Frances Berwick and look forward to what I know will be a successful partnership. NBCU has a deep-rooted tradition of having the best programming from visionary creators, and I feel so grateful for the opportunity to join this incredible organization as it builds on that legacy to head into the future.

Lazarus stated: