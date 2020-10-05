Come On Down! The Price Is Right Resumes Production...Sans Live Audience

The Price Is Right

The Price Is Right is back! The long-running game show is returning to production for the first time since March, debuting a newly-refurbished set suitable for COVID-19 protocols, Deadline reports.

But there will be one key component missing: the iconic live audience. The show wasn't able to film with a remote audience because people at home might just look up items' prices online.

Showrunner/executive producer Evelyn Warfel shared:

We quickly realized we were not going to be able to have 300 people on the show sitting close together. We decided that we were going to come back without an audience to maintain the safety as best we could for our talent, for the contestants, for our staff and crew.”

That was the hardest part of all of this; the audience is such a core part of that show, and so, for the first time in 48 years we’ve had to look at it and go okay, we’re bringing the show back and it’s going to be different and we have to hope and know that everyone understands what’s going on and how serious it is and that we want to bring back this show for everyone, but it has to look different. If we want to come back, we have to do it safely.

All 77 games will be back, though, and to make up for delays in production, TPIR will be filming three, rather than two, episodes per day. Production will also take place on Sundays, when fewer people are in Television City.

Warfel added: